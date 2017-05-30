Record-setting bass caught with chicken nugget from McDonald’s

ENNIS, Tx. -- A couple in Texas credits McDonald's for the catch of a record setting bass.
When they had no luck, Matthew McNellis told KDAF his girlfriend suggested using a chicken McNugget as bait to catch fish.
That's when he reeled in a 24-and-a-half inch long bass weighing nearly 11 pounds!
McNellis says he took the bass to Highview Marina where it was declared a record-setting catch at Lake Bardwell.
Now that's a McFish!
The couple tossed the bass back into the water and McNellis says he may try using seasoned french fries from Wendy's as bait next time.
32.329311 -96.625268