Police search for woman accused of scamming elderly woman in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police are asking for your help identifying a woman accused of conning a senior out of her money. They also want to remind you not to become they next target.

Decatur police want to question a woman they say is accused of taking advantage of someone’s kindness.

Police say she talked the victim into giving her money.

If you recognize this woman, please contact the Decatur Police Department at (256)341-4600.

Decatur investigators have seen a spike in these types of scams lately, find out what to avoid tonight at 10 p.m.