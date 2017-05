× Man killed by fall from Little River Canyon overlook

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – Little River Canyon center’s park superintendent confirms that a man was killed this morning as a result of a fall from an overlook.

Authorities say that a 57-year-old man from Georgia fell from the overlook of the main falls around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

It is unclear at this time how the man fell.

The incident is under investigation.