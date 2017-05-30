Man denied movie popcorn charged with assaulting officer

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee man is accused of throwing a popcorn container at a movie theater worker because he was irate that the concession stand was closed, then punching and biting a police officer.

Clarksville police spokesman Jim Knoll says in a news release that 50-year-old Paul West was angry the theater’s concession stand would not sell him popcorn Monday night. West then got an empty popcorn container from a trash can and demanded a refill.

Knoll says after the theater staff refused, West then threw the container at a worker and ran into the theater. Police say West later threw a trash can at a police officer and punched and bit her in the face.

Knoll says West was charged with aggravated assault and other counts. West was jailed Tuesday on $22,500 bond.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video