Madison City Council chooses David Jernigan as Police Chief candidate

MADISON, Ala. – The Madison City Council has voted to enter into contract negotiations with David Jernigan to become the next Chief of Police.

Council members voted in a special meeting on Tuesday to give Mayor Paul Finley the ability to start those negotiations.

Jernigan was one of five finalists for the position.

Below is the biography released by Madison City when the five finalists were announced:

David Jernigan is the Chief Deputy for the Madison County Sheriff’s Department. He supervises 224 personnel (including 123 certified officers) and manages a $12 million budget, and has been with the Department since early 2014. Chief Deputy Jernigan supervises the command of Uniform Patrol, Records/Communications, Investigations and the Administrative/Special Operations Divisions. He is also responsible for the Pistol Permit Office, the Office of Professional Standards and Ethics (Internal Affairs) and the Homeland Security response. Chief Deputy Jernigan has represented the Sheriff’s Office in work with the National Children’s Advocacy Center, Crime-Stoppers, Drug Task Force, Seniors and Law Enforcement Together (SALT), and Partnership for a Drug Free Community. Chief Deputy Jernigan has also been involved with many community oriented policing initiatives (including Community Watch, Cadet Corps, and many more). Chief Deputy Jernigan had a 29-year career with the FBI prior to work with Madison County, including serving as Director of the FBI’s Hazardous Devices School at Redstone Arsenal. Chief Deputy Jernigan’s responsibilities have included introduction of body cameras, revamping the citizen complaint process, establishing a stand-alone website to promote the Sheriff’s Office, establishing an on-line Pistol Permit process, overseeing work towards CALEA accreditation, working on social media strategies for the department, including use of Twitter, Facebook, Next-Door. Chief Deputy Jernigan has a Bachelor’s degree in Forensic Science and a Master’s degree in Justice and Public Safety, as well as extensive FBI training.

