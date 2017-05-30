× Indoor shooting range opens its doors in Florence; first in the Shoals

FLORENCE, Ala. – Northwest Alabama continues to attract new and different kinds of businesses. One of the latest to open their doors is an indoor shooting range just north of Florence.

A metal and stone building on Cloverdale Road has been three years in the making.

“Seeing it come to life after that much time and effort has been very gratifying,” stated Gene Schrieber, General Manager of Cypress Creek Indoor Range.

The first bullets have been fired down-range.

Schrieber and his partner pain-stakingly designed Cypress Creek Indoor Range. A shooting facility for rifles and handguns.

Schrieber said they wanted to make the facility a family friendly destination point.

“We believe strongly in training and proper techniques in safe gun handling for children and adults,” explained Schrieber. “And that in my opinion breeds safe and responsible gun ownership.”

So they are planning education classes from basic to advanced.

Shooting ranges can be loud. Which is why the indoor range took into account the residents who live near-by.

“We worked very hard with sound engineers to make sure the neighbors around us, we are very cognizant that we have a neighborhood next door, and we didn’t want to disturb anyone or create any kind of disturbance,” said Schrieber. “So you can barely hear anything outside this building.”

Schrieber said range officers will always be on the firing line, helping to ensure both a safe and educational experience.

Cypress Creek Indoor Range is open to the public. They also offer membership packages for firearm enthusiasts.

A grand opening with ribbon shooting ceremony is planned for Friday June 2nd at 3:00 p.m.