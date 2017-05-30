Huntsville Police keep things fun at Cotton Row Run with ‘YMCA’

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thousands rain in the Cotton Row Run on Monday, so Huntsville Police were out in full force keeping everyone safe. Several officers decided to keep the mood light and have a little fun with their holiday duty by dancing with some runners to “YMCA.”

One woman caught the moment on camera and shared it to her Facebook page saying “HSV Police are the best…”

The Huntsville Police Department Facebook page shared her video, that has now been viewed more than 60,000 times since being posted Monday morning. The department said “When ‘YMCA’ kicks off, you can’t just be a bystander! HPD Officers showing off their moves during the Cotton Row Run.”

This morning, Deborah Hosmer’s video has more than 1,000 shares.