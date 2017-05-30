Huntsville Police arrest, charge 2 for murder in Sunday night shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have arrested and charged two individuals with murder and robbery after a Sunday shooting. Investigators say the man killed in the shooting, and the two arrested, were committing a robbery at the time of the shooting.

HPD charged Jasmine Nichole Jordan, 23, and James Manuel, 24, in the death of Jeremiah Manuel.

Officers responded to Timberlane Ave. to calls of shots fired. They found 21-year-old Manuel suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to Huntsville Hospital in serious condition where he later died.

Investigators are still looking into the case and say other charges may still be filed.