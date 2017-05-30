× Father, young son drown after kayak flips on Alabama river

HEFLIN, Ala. (AP) — Alabama police say a man and his three-year-old son were riding in a kayak when it flipped, drowning both of them.

Al.com reports that 34-year-old Jason Smith was kayaking on the Tallapoosa River on Sunday with his 3-year-old and 4-year-old sons when the kayak flipped. Authorities say a 12-year-old who was in another kayak with them got out and rescued the 4-year-old boy.

Cleburne County Coroner Tracey Lambert says the kayak flipped when Smith tried to grab a tree limb to slow it down. Lambert says Smith tried to save his 3-year-old but was unable to.

Authorities recovered both bodies from the river on Monday.