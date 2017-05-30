× Attorney General Marshall reviews complaints of violations of state gun laws

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Attorney General Steve Marshall today released public statements about formal complaints received by his office concerning possible unlawful prohibitions of firearms by entities in the City of Huntsville and the Town of Locust Fork.

After reviewing and investigating each complaint, the Attorney General’s Office worked with the public entity to achieve compliance with state law where appropriate.

The Attorney General’s Office reviewed a complaint that the City of Huntsville failed to comply with Alabama law because it prohibited firearms at the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library.

After the Attorney General communicated with the City, the signs prohibiting firearms were removed. Because the signs were removed, the Attorney General determined that no further action is required.

A complaint was made that the City of Huntsville failed to comply with Alabama law because it prohibited firearms at the Von Braun Center.

It was determined that the City meets the requirements under state law to prohibit the possession of firearms because the Von Braun Center now houses the headquarters for the Huntsville Police Department Bike Patrol.

Because the City is compliant with the law, the Attorney General has determined that no further action is required.

A complaint was made against the Town of Locust Fork that there was a failure to comply with Alabama law because it prohibited firearms at the Locust Fork Community Park. After the Attorney General communicated with the Town, the signs prohibiting firearms were removed.

Because the signs were removed, the Attorney General has determined that no further action is required.

Information provided by the Office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall