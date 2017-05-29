Thousands race in 38th annual Cotton Row Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The rain held out for the 38th annual Cotton Row Run this morning.

Nearly 4,000 runners from all over the world came to Huntsville to run in the 10K, 5K, or one mile fun run.

The race started in 1980 as a 10K, with mostly men participating and only 10% of runners being women.

Now, one of the committee members says Cotton Row is about 50/50.

The first place winner of the 10K is Francis Karimi from Kenya, he timed out at 30:18. The first female finisher was Margaret Maina of Kenya with a time of 36:02.

"The race was very easy," Kamiri told our newspartners at AL.com. "The race (today) was fun."

First place in the Cotton Row Run 10k! Francis Kamiri from Kenya. @whnt pic.twitter.com/WG4imbrDp4 — Sarah Macaluso (@SarahMacaluso) May 29, 2017

The top local finishers were Chris Roberts of Huntsville, who finished second overall in 32:04; and Justyna Mudy-Mader of Huntsville, the second female who finished in 36:49.

"I just kind of tried to relax the first half and it really worked in the flat last half," Roberts said. "I just wanted to be competitive with myself and the field so I was very pleased.

Paul Richardson of Huntsville won the 5K with a time of 15:42. Sarah Sampson of Huntsville was the first female finisher in the 5K in 20:56.

There were 1,851 finishers in the 10K and 1,363 finishers in the 5K.