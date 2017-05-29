× Save money on your grocery bill with these discount apps

Looking to save some money on your grocery bill? All you need is a smartphone and a quick download or two.

Here are some coupon and rebate apps to consider:

MobiSave – Offers rebates on food, household goods and beauty products. You can bookmark deals using the flag icon, then scan your receipts from any retailer to submit a claim. Money is then sent to your PayPal account within minutes; there’s no minimum amount needed to cash out.

Ibotta – Offers deals from big retailers and supermarkets. Just select the plus symbol to redeem an offer, then scan your receipt and product barcode. Within 24 hours, you’ll get credit to your account and you can cash out to Venmo, PayPal or get a gift card once you have a $20 balance.

Krazy Coupon Lady – Collects deals from other apps and aggregates them in one place. You can also get tips on how to up your coupon game and share great deals you’ve discovered.