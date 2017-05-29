× Local Athletes Honor Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy by accepting the “Murph” Challenge

MADISON, Ala. – Today different Crossfit groups around the country hosted The Murph Challenge in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in Afghanistan in 2005.

More than 30 athletes showed up to Madison to give it their all to honor of Lt. Murphy, by participating in the “Murph” challenge. “The actual workout is 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, preceded by a one mile run, with a one mile run at the end,” Madison Crossfit Coach Jeremy Bailey said.

Bailey said the workout was one of Murph’s favorite workouts. He called it Body Armor. For some, the workout was a new challenge, but for Michael Harper it was his third time. “It’s kind of our way in Crossfit to honor some of the fallen soldiers and Murph,” Harper explained.

He said the workout is intense. “It’s probably one of the hardest workouts that I`ve ever done before in Crossfit,” Harper said.

Even though it was hard these athletes are simply just honoring our veterans. “We know what the soldiers are doing overseas is a lot harder than what we are doing over here. The least we can do is kind of push ourselves to honor him and all of the other soldiers that are pushing themselves to give us our freedom,” Harper explained.

“This was just a little bit of suffering for a little while, just to pay homage to those that have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Bailey said. For more information on Crossfit Madison click here.