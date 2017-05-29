Huntsville man on a mission to cut grass across America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Huntsville man on a mission to mow grass in all 50 states stopped in Kansas City on Monday. Rodney Smith Jr., started an organization that mows lawns for single mothers, veterans and older Americans.

He got the idea a couple of years ago when he saw an older man struggling to cut his grass. He says his mission is rewarding.

"A small idea can change the world. I'm just cutting grass, I'm able to help someone who's not able," Smith Jr. told our sister station Fox 4.

"It means a lot, especially for a lot of elderly people who can't afford to get their grass cut because they're on fixed incomes. So when we can come here and cut their grass for free, it makes their day."

While in Kansas City he mowed the yard of a widow whose husband served in the Korean War. His organization Raising Men Lawncare encourages young men to mow 50 yards where they live.