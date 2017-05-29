× Grant money funds extra police officers looking for seatbelt violations

DECATUR, Ala. – Memorial Day weekend may be coming to an end, but Decatur Police’s Click It or Ticket campaign rolls on.

“We have some grant money awarded to us through state programs that allows us to have extra officers on the street,” explained Lt. Proncey Robertson with DPD. “Their only job while they’re working is to enforce seatbelt laws and look for people who are not wearing their seatbelt.”

Police want to make it clear, it isn’t about writing tickets; many may be let off with a warning. They say the focus is safety awareness.

“It’s proven statistically over and over again that people in a crash who have their seatbelts on are less likely to get injured or lost their life,” said Lt. Robertson.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, car crashes are the number one cause of death of people up to age 34. Wearing your seatbelt reduces that risk by 45%.

Decatur Police will have the extra officers on the road until June 5.