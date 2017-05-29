California grandmother writes nearly 7,000 letters to troops overseas

A California woman has made it her mission to send letters to the heroes serving this country overseas.

It started years ago with her son, who served in the Vietnam war. At a time when most conversations are instant Alleen Cooper proves the art of letter-writing isn’t lost

The 98-year-old started sending letters to American troops back during World War II. They’ve gone to soldiers in harm’s way and the wounded in hospitals.

“One in Florida, he had to have a new ear and I’m sure he was very, very depressed,” said Alleen Cooper.

All of Cooper’s letters are at least four pages long, and she keeps track – making sure no two are alike.

“TTYL which means talk to you later.”

What Cooper’s serving up at her kitchen table is comfort food for soldier’s souls. And they can’t seem to get enough.

They’ve sent her commendations and even flags from their bases. “It’s like oh my goodness, I’m just so pleased.”

Cooper first wrote Staff Sgt Chris Cantos years ago when he was in a remote area of Afghanistan with no WI-FI. The only contact the marines there had with home, were letters.

“She would always send us clippings and jokes. She would tell us about her day,” said SSGT Chris Canto.

Cooper’s family said her connection to the troops is personal. “She wrote everyday to my brother. A lot of soldiers don’t get any mail at all.” said her son, Larry Cooper.

Larry Cooper served in Vietnam. He survived but still struggles with post traumatic stress disorder.

“All of the time I think of these people and their families at home,” explained Alleen.

So six years ago she started counting her letters. Since then she’s sent nearly seven thousand. Her hands are getting tired but this grandma to the troops tells us her mission is far from over.

“I decided I’m going to write as long as I can. And I just respect everything that you do.”