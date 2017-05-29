Auburn selected to play in the Tallahassee Regional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com) - Auburn is returning to the postseason -- by the slimmest of margins.

After a year away from the NCAA Tournament, Auburn (35-24) earned the No. 3 seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State (39-20), the NCAA selection committee announced Monday morning. The Tigers were one of the last four at-large bids for the tournament.

"It was good to see; you never know," Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. "I believe this field, from my 15 years in the Southeastern Conference, this field was one of the toughest fields to make that I can remember. There's no doubt that making this field is special. ... This is a game of inches, and it always comes down to one or two games in the Southeastern Conference.

