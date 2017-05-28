“We love you so much” – Parents continue to search for missing Huntsville teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Two Huntsville parents are desperately searching for their teenage daughter. It has now been more than 72 hours since 15-year-old Noor Alzaybak was reported missing.

"Please Noor, if you hear this please come home. We love you so much," said Mohammed Alzaybak, father of the missing teen.

A devastating plea no parent ever wants to make.

"We really miss her, please come back," said Noor's mother, Sharazad Almardini.

The parents said the 15-year-old disappeared from their Monrovia home Thursday night.

With support of several dozen members of the Islamic Center in Huntsville, the pair talked about their suspicions regarding their daughter's case.

"I think somebody kidnapped her," said Alzaybak.

Both parents said it's unlikely the teen left on her own, pointing out that she can't legally drive.

Her mother said the teen seemed normal the night she disappeared.

"None of her stuff was missing," said Almardini.

Noor had just finished her freshman year at Sparkman High the same day she vanished.

The teen's childhood friends want the girl to know there's many people who are concerned about her disappearance.

"I'd like Noor to know that whoever you are with and is persuading you to leave your family, they don't love you. We love you, and we want you to come home," said Sarah Hakim.

The missing teen's mother is asking the community to do their part to help bring Noor home.

"I need all people, everyone who can do anything for us, please look out for Noor. Please, I'm begging you" said Almardini.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office at (256) 532-3412.