Uber blames Huntsville, Mobile mayors for stalling ride-booking law

Posted 10:42 am, May 28, 2017, by , Updated at 10:43AM, May 28, 2017

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A statewide framework to regulate ride-booking firms such as Uber and Lyft stalled in the Legislature, and it’s unclear when such companies could begin launching new service in Alabama communities.

Al.com reports  that Uber, through a spokeswoman, points to Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle and Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson as culprits for the stalled legislation.

Uber spokeswoman Evangeline George says it’s unfortunate that the Mobile and Huntsville mayors blocked one set of rules that would have brought Uber throughout Alabama.

The legislation didn’t get a final vote before this year’s legislative session ended.

Representatives for the two cities are defending their positions, setting up a potential standoff on whether Uber and Lyft should be regulated by the Public Service Commission, or by local governments in the cities where they operate.