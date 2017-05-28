× Thrive Alabama hosts Dining With Friends: Leather + Lace

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Music, mingling and motorcycles! You’ll find all that and more later this week at a unique event, raising money for a local health care initiative.

Thrive Alabama does great work in our community and it has an important fundraiser coming up, the 19th annual Dining With Friends: Leather + Lace.

Come casual or don your leathers as you mingle, dance, and check out the collection of bikes in Redstone Harley-Davidson’s newly remodeled location, one of Huntsville’s most unique venues. Motorcycle optional.

There will be music from The Dawn Osborne Band, savory food provided by Chupper Time Catering, delicious desserts from Honeypie Bakery and a silent auction

The event will be held Friday, June 2 at Redstone Harley-Davidson. Donations of $50 or more gain you entry to Dining With Friends.

Thrive Alabama will use the money raised to help make our community healthier by bringing free mobile HIV/STI testing to North Alabama. The medically outfitted vehicle will travel to rural areas, college campuses, public events, and homeless shelters offering free testing and basic treatment. Getting more people tested is the first step to linking them to proper care.

34.639112 -86.852374