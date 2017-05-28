Tennessee kidnapping victims found safe, suspect still at large

LEXINGTON, Tenn. (AP) _ Law enforcement officials in Tennessee are seeking a man in the abduction of four children and their mother who later were found safe.

AMBER ALERT: Here's the man wanted for kidnapping a woman & her 4 kids, Octavis Crout, AKA Octavious Woods. MORE: https://t.co/rbii6LYSrt pic.twitter.com/gIwDxooh3y — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 28, 2017

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 1-year-old Damaryious Crout, 3-year-old Tayvious Crout, 2-year-old Amaylah Manley and 8-year-old Adrik Manley were taken early Sunday in Lexington, Tennessee, along with their mother, 31-year-old Amanda Manley Crout at gunpoint.

TBI says the children later were found safe in Lexington, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of Memphis.

AMBER ALERT UPDATE: Good news! The mother and children have been safely located in Lexington. The suspect remains at large. pic.twitter.com/FUZT2jo3gT — TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 28, 2017

Warrants have been issued on aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges for 28-year-old Octivas Crout, the father of Damaryious and Tayvious Crout.

Crout is 6’1″ tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also goes by Octavious Woods.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.