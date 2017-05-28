Severe weather threat ends, but areas of rain continue Sunday morning

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The threat of severe weather has ended in the Tennessee Valley as of 3:40 a.m. Sunday.

The last of the severe storms moved out of DeKalb County around 3:30 a.m. and the severe thunderstorm warning has been canceled.

The severe thunderstorm watch which had been in effect for all of north Alabama and southern Tennessee has been dropped also.

Areas of light to moderate rain will continue across north Alabama for several more hours.

Severe storms have brought down trees across northwest Alabama and in Cullman and southern Morgan Counties.

High winds and extreme lightning contributed to power outages in many communities in north Alabama and southern Tennessee Saturday night. Crews are working to restore power to affected areas.

