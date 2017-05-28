Alabama State Troopers ask drivers to buckle up for holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Slow down and buckle up, you've heard it before.

Alabama State Troopers are amping up patrol for what's expected to be one of the most deadly weekends of the travel season.

"Typically because it is the holidays and because there are more people driving, more crashes are prone to happen and unfortunately some of those crashes are fatal," said Trooper Curtis Summerville.

While Troopers are prepared for extra traffic, you should be too.

"Because there are often times where it could be a minor crash that turns fatal," explained Summerville.

Summerville said 70 percent of those crashes might not have been deadly if drivers and passengers did what they are supposed to do.

"The average crash occurs at around 40 to 45 mph nationwide. And based on just having your seat belt on, you will certainly increase your chances of surviving that crash. The majority of the people that are killed are not wearing their seat belt," he said.

This time of year the number of people killed in a single car crash goes up.

"We've seen situations where an entire family might have gotten wiped out because of something happening over the holiday. Keep in mind that those folks' lives are in your hands, your family members lives are in your hands. So, that should be encouragement enough to have you actually do what you're supposed to behind the wheel of that car," said Summerville.

Troopers officially kicked off their Click It or Ticket campaign. Summerville said they will be watching drivers and passengers all summer long.

One thing they want to stress is how serious they are about making sure children are properly restrained.