19th Hole: Flop Shot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Shea Balch, Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove is talking about the flop shot. First thing, you need to choose the most lofted club in your bag. When you set up, you want the ball just forward of center, and open you club face as if you were trying to balance a bottle on top of the club face.

When you open your club face, aim left with your body down your foot line. Your hips and your shoulders will all be aimed left.

You want to choke down, get real low, get a stable base, and then when you swing, you want to swing down your foot line. Not towards the target but straight down the foot line.