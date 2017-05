Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Shea Balch, Assistant Golf Professional at Robert Trent Jones Hampton Cove gives you a few tips to help improve your scores around the green. With the bump and run you're going to use a club more like an 8 iron or 9 iron instead of the sand wedge or lob wedge that people like to use.

Three tips to help you improve, choke down on the club, narrow your stance, and minimize wrist action through impact.