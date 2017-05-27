What to expect from storms Saturday and Sunday

We have a few rounds of storms coming our way this weekend. Two waves will move through Saturday and Sunday out ahead of a storm system that will bring widely scattered storms on Monday for Memorial Day.

There will be several hours of dry weather in between these waves of storms, so you should not totally cancel any weekend plans. The best way to stay up to date on the active forecast is to check in often on social media, WHNT.com, as well as our newscasts.

Saturday: A batch of strong storms will be moving east through Tennessee Saturday morning. This will bring some heavy storms into Southern Tennessee, near Wayne and Lawrence Counties late this morning.

Uncertainties: An area of high pressure over Florida makes this forecast tricky. The high pressure should work to ‘deflect’ Saturday morning’s batch of storms to the north of the Tennessee Valley. If storms do not make it through the area Saturday morning, it will give us a better chance of storms in the afternoon. A dry morning means more time for temperatures to heat up and instability to develop, leading to more scattered strong afternoon storms.

There is still a small chance that the storms in Tennessee could develop enough to move farther south into Northern Alabama. This would make afternoon storms less likely.

Severe Risk: Any storms that develop and move through today could become severe. Although it’s more likely that storms bring heavy rain and small hail, hail up to 1″ and winds up to 60+ mph are possible.

Sunday: A more substantial wave of storms explodes northwest of us Saturday afternoon and moves southeast into the Valley by Sunday morning. Some of those storms could be severe with high winds and hail.

More storms develop Sunday afternoon and evening, and again those storms could be severe.

The waves of storms on Saturday and Sunday dictate what happens on Monday. If the entire area gets soaked twice over the weekend, we may well escape with minimal coverage of rain on Memorial Day itself.

Total rainfall through Monday looks healthy: around 1-2″ with isolated spots getting as much as 3-4″ from multiple heavy downpours.

You can go over these resources to help you prepare for storms:

How to program a NOAA Weather Radio

WHNT.com’s Maps & Radar Page

Live Alert 19 and the WHNT News 19 App

Baron Saf-T-Net (phone/text)