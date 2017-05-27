Rocket City Fair returns to Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala . - The Rocket City Fair has arrived!

You can check it out this weekend at Huntsville's Joe Davis Stadium.

This years fair will be hosting some of the acts that Huntsville has come to love in the past years.

Some of the lineup includes:

The Magic of Bob Bohm

The Aguilar Family Circus & Thrill Show

Boger Farms Animal petting Zoo

Fairgrounds Hours:

Saturday: 1:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Sunday: 1:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Monday: 1:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Admission:

Adult (12-UP) - $7.00

Child (5-12) - $5.00

Infant/Toddler(4-Under) - Free

Admission gains you access into the fair. With paid admission, you can take advantage of all of the entertainment & thrill shows the Rocket City Fair offers, as well as visit the free Animal Petting Zoo!

Amusement Tickets & Handstamps:

Ride Tickets: Start at $1.25/1, Packages Vary

All Day Wristband: $25.00 valid for the entire day of purchase until close.

Tickets are available in a variety of purchase options - but whether it be a single ticket, a ticket sheet, or an all day wristband, there is sure to be value packed into every purchase.

All of these shows and attractions are provided free to fair-goers with paid admission, courtesy of the Rocket City Fair.