Officials searching for missing 15-year-old in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Center for Search and Investigation for Missing Children reports authorities are looking for a missing teenager in the Huntsville area.

According to our news partners at Al.com, 15-year-old Noor “Nora” Alzaybak was last seen Thursday. She has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing glasses. She is 5’7″ and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (256) 532-3412, Private Investigator Rick Victorino at (256) 345-2068, or CFSI Regional director Gayla McDaniel at 704-213-7662.