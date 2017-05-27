Missing senior alert issued for Mobile County man

The Mobile County, Alabama Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing senior who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Vernon Lindsey is 78 years old, weighs about 230 pounds with white hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing khaki shorts, a red, black and white hooded jacket and light weight work boots at his residence in Irvington, Alabama around 6:30 pm May 26.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vernon Lindsey, please contact the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department at (251) 574-8633 or call 911.