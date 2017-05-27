× Auburn falls short of third straight trip to WCWS

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- For the second straight year, Auburn’s season ends at the hands of Oklahoma.

Nicole Pendley put the Tigers on the brink of elimination with her RBI double in Friday’s series opener and the Sooners center fielder finished the job with a three-run home run and RBI single for No. 10 seed Oklahoma in a 5-2 win over No. 7 seed Auburn at Jane B. Moore Field Saturday to take the NCAA Super Regional.

Oklahoma (56-9) will get a chance to defend its national championship at the Women’s College World Series next week while Auburn’s season comes to a close.

