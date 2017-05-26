× Paige Parker, Oklahoma shut out Auburn to force winner-takes-all game 3

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- A year later, Paige Parker still has Auburn’s number.

The Oklahoma left-hander who befuddled the Tigers en route to earning two wins and being named the Most Outstanding Player of last year’s Women’s College World Series, dominated Auburn’s lineup once again on Friday..

Parker set a new postseason-best with 14 strikeouts, one shy of her career-high, fanning every Auburn starter at least once to lead No. 10 seed Oklahoma in a 4-0 win over No. 7 seed Auburn in the opening game of an NCAA Super Regional at Jane B. Moore Field.

To continue reading this article click here.