Memorial Day Weekend Travel – Sunshine or Rain?

Huntsville, ALA – Memorial weekend is here! School is out and it’s time to plan for some much deserved rest and relaxation. Here is a look at the forecast through the weekend. If you are travelling, the forecast looks good if you heading south toward the gulf coast. Expect a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky Saturday and Sunday for central and south Alabama including the gulf coast. High pressure to the southeast brings warm and dry air to this region through most of the Memorial Day weekend. No matter where you go, have Live Alert 19 and our Interactive Radar ready to go. Make sure your location is “enabled” to get the latest weather information for your respective destination.

The beach looks good for the Memorial Day weekend with only with a few scattered showers on Monday.

The forecast gets tricky in the Tennessee Valley Saturday and Sunday. A couple of disturbances move our way bringing the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms both days. Check our forecast discussion for the latest on the timing and intensity of weekend storms. Right now the Tennessee Valley is under a *MARGINAL* risk for severe weather both days with a *SLIGHT RISK* across a sliver of northwest Alabama on Sunday.