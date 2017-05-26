Memorial Day services and events in the Tennessee Valley

Here are some family friendly services and events happening this weekend in the Tennessee Valley!
Thursday, May 25:
Saturday, May 27:
Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic
Point Mallard Water Park Opening Day
Memorial Day Service, 12 p.m., Glenwood Cemetery– Huntsville
Monday, May 29:
Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Valhalla Funeral Home– Huntsville
Memorial Day Ceremony, 10 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery– Decatur
Memorial Day Program, 10:45 a.m., Collins Middle School Auditorium– Scottsboro
Memorial Day Program, 11 a.m., Limestone County Events Center– Athens
Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Marshall County Courthouse Monument– Guntersville
Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery– Huntsville
Evening at the Memorial, 7 p.m., Veteran’s Memorial— Huntsville
Know of another event or service? Please let us know and we’ll add it to this page!