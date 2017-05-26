Memorial Day services and events in the Tennessee Valley

Here are some family friendly services and events happening this weekend in the Tennessee Valley!

Thursday, May 25:

Rocket City Fair

Saturday, May 27:

Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic

Point Mallard Water Park Opening Day

Memorial Day Service, 12 p.m., Glenwood Cemetery– Huntsville

Monday, May 29:

Cotton Row Run 2017

Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Valhalla Funeral Home– Huntsville

Memorial Day Ceremony, 10 a.m., Roselawn Cemetery– Decatur

Memorial Day Program, 10:45 a.m., Collins Middle School Auditorium– Scottsboro

Memorial Day Program, 11 a.m., Limestone County Events Center– Athens

Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Marshall County Courthouse Monument– Guntersville

Memorial Day Service, 11 a.m., Maple Hill Cemetery– Huntsville

Evening at the Memorial, 7 p.m., Veteran’s Memorial— Huntsville

Know of another event or service? Please let us know and we’ll add it to this page!