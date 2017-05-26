× Huntsville Police, DHR find infant, two-year-old left alone on Westwind Circle

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police, HEMSI and the Madison County Department of Human Resources responded to the 3800 block of Westwind Circle around 9:30 a.m. on Friday after a neighbor found a two-year-old wandering outside, alone, nearby.

Police responded to the Total Management Services apartments after the neighbor called. Officers said the child wasn’t in danger of being hit by a vehicle. Police said the mother wasn’t home when the neighbor arrived at the apartment, nor was she there when they responded. They did find a one-month-old baby in the apartment.

Authorities said HEMSI responded because the mother claimed she and her spouse got in a scuffle on Thursday night. They checked her out for any injuries.

Madison County DHR is handling the case and will provide welfare checks.

No charges have been filed.