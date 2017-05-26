Hotter, breezy and more humid for Friday afternoon

A broad, dry area of high pressure kept the Valley cool and clear overnight.

That high slips southeast over Florida tonight and Friday opening the door for the ‘return flow’ of hotter, more humid air to begin the Memorial Day Weekend. Expect a stiff breeze in the afternoon: gusts to and above 20 miles per hour are possible!

Heat and humidity increasing push highs into the mid-80s Friday and low-90s by Saturday; the steamy air also serves as fuel for some heavy thunderstorms over the weekend.

Storms likely at times through Monday: The Storm Prediction Center highlights severe weather potential over a broad area from Texas to Alabama and Tennessee northeast to Virginia and Maryland on Saturday and Sunday.

Extremely unstable air, an active jet stream in the area, and a southbound cold front combine to kick off a large area of heavy thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. Those storms move southeast toward the Tennessee Valley Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Headed to the beach?

