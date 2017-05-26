× Highway 431 reopens after overnight wreck

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have reopened Highway 431 a wreck shut the road down for more than an hour. The wreck happened just before 1:30 this morning near Doug Hill Road.

Huntsville Police say the driver of the car was speeding down Highway 431 when he lost control and hit the guardrail several times before flipping the car upside down.

Paramedics took the driver to Huntsville Hospital with minor injuries.

Police say speed and alcohol may have been a factor in the wreck.