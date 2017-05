× Florida beats Alabama to force decisive game 3 in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AL.com)- Sometimes the margins are thin.

Alabama’s first shot at clinching a spot in the Women’s College World Series effectively ended with one swing of the bat Friday evening. A third-inning home run was all the scoring Florida needed to force a winner-take-all Game 3 with a 2-0 win.

It’s down to the 4 p.m. CT Saturday game to decide who goes to Oklahoma City.

