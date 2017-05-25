UAH 3rd Baseman Kaitlyn Bannister named a consensus All-American

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (uahchargers.com) - Putting an exclamation point on her illustrious career, Kaitlyn Bannister has been named a consensus All-American, landing on the First Team of both the 2017 D2CCA and NFCA All-America Teams.

This marks the second straight season that she has landed on both as the top third baseman in the country.

Bannister finished this her senior season with gaudy numbers, establishing a single-season UAH record with a .482 batting average while also presently leading the nation with 73 RBI. The Albertville, Alabama, native logged 18 doubles and 21 home runs as part of her 92 hits to slug at a .906 clip, and she drew 30 walks – while striking out just four times in 191 at-bats – to own a .545 on-base percentage.

