Teacher’s gift to students leaving parents outraged

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An elementary school teacher is under fire after giving her students an end-of-the-year gift. A number of concerned parents reached out to WHNT News 19 claiming the teacher had complete disregard for the students’ feelings.

A third grade teacher at Owens Elementary gave each of her students a “word cloud.” Each illustration included the student’s name and the words “promoted to fourth grade.” However, other adjectives are also used. Words like awkward, annoying, and sly appear. Those adjectives came from an activity where students described interactions with others in class.

