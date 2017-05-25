Sunny, dry weather expected for Friday graduations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The nice weather we had on Thursday will continue Friday, but it will be noticeably warmer in the afternoon.

The day starts off sunny and cool; temperatures will be in the low and middle 50s when the sun comes up.

It quickly warms to around 80 degrees for lunchtime.

The afternoon will be sunny, dry and occasionally breezy.

Over a dozen graduation ceremonies are scheduled to take place Friday afternoon through Friday night all across north Alabama.

The weather will be very nice for taking pictures outdoors before or after the ceremonies.

It will start to get cool once the sun goes down. Temperatures will fall to between 70 and 75 degrees between 8 and 9 p.m.

Rain will not return to the Valley until late in the day Saturday.