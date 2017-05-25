Now your animals can be ‘Fear Free’ at the vet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Whitesburg Animal Hospital is the first veterinary hospital in North Alabama to achieve "Fear Free" training...this means that all the doctors and technicians are trained and certified to help relieve and reduce the stress felt by dogs and cats when visiting the veterinarian. This special training teaches different ways to adjust the approach to fearful animals along with guidance on the best action for future visits.

For more information visit the Whitesburg Animal Clinic located at 8407 Whitesburg Drive or call (256) 882-0950.

http://www.whitesburganimalhospital.com