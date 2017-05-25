× Volunteer Fire Dept. holding grocery raffle to raise money

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.-The Mentone Volunteer Fire Department has a grocery cart of food waiting for you–if you’re the big winner of their newest fundraiser.

$10 a ticket puts you in a raffle to win the spree valued at an estimated $1,200. The winning ticket will be drawn July 5 at 9:30 a.m. at the main fire station at 5907 Highway 117 in Mentone. The public is invited but you do not need to be present to win.

The grocery shopping spree happens July 11, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the PriceLess IGA in Fort Payne. Tickets for a chance to win the Grocery Shopping Spree are available for $10.00 each. They can be purchased online at www.NorthLookoutMountainFPD.com or at any of these other locations including:

-PriceLess IGA, Fort Payne, AL

-The main fire station at 5907 Highway 117, Mentone on any Monday evening between 6:00 and 7:00 PM CST

Proceeds from ticket sales go towards the purchase of new firefighting equipment.