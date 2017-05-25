Memorial Day Holiday Weekend Forecast: Expect both sunshine and storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memorial Day Weekend is upon us!

This weekend, we pause to solemnly reflect upon and remember those who have fallen to protect our American Freedom.

The weekend also marks the unofficial start to summer and the end of another school year.

No matter how you choose to spend the holiday weekend, there are many events and activities taking place across the Valley, and you'll want to keep an eye on the weather if you plan to spend time outside.

Friday

This Friday marks the final day of graduation for Huntsville City Schools as well as many other school systems across the Valley.

Friday will also be the best day out of the next 5-day period, with plentiful sunshine and temperatures warming into the mid-to-upper 80s during the afternoon.

If graduation ceremonies will be taking place outdoors (ie, at the high school football stadium), be sure to bring water, a fan, and sunscreen. You don't want to wither due to the intense heat and brightness of the sun!

Temperatures will be comfortable for post-graduation cookouts and pool parties. Keep an eye on the smoke and embers from the grill: Westerly winds will gust as high as 15 to 20 mph, which may prove problematic if grills are set up in an improper location.

Saturday

After a mild start Saturday morning, temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s in the afternoon.

A few scattered thunderstorms are possible late in the afternoon through early evening: While we are expecting "hit-and-miss" storms as opposed to a widespread "washout", the few storms that do develop may become quite strong to possibly severe (gusty 60+ mph winds would be the main threats).

Where the storms don't develop, it will be very hot and very humid Saturday afternoon. If you are planning on spending time outside Saturday (say, at the Alabama Jubilee), prepare for the heat by drinking/packing extra water and slathering on the sunscreen. Also keep the umbrella packed in the "go" bag in case rain develops; our Live Alert 19 app will let you know when rain -- and even lightning! -- are located near your location.

Sunday

We're expecting a little more rain and thunderstorm activity Sunday morning through afternoon as two different waves of storms sweep through the Valley. When it does not rain, cloudy sky conditions will keep temperatures suppressed to the lower 80s. Sunday would be the best day to spend indoors checking out the latest summer blockbuster movie, or even prepping in the kitchen for Monday's cookout.

Monday

More scattered showers and storms are expected Monday, but again, the rain will be scattered in nature: not everyone will receive rain on Monday afternoon and evening.

Morning lows will be in the 60s with overcast sky conditions, which means those who are participating in the Cotton Row Run will not experience extreme heat as they run through the streets of downtown Huntsville.

A few showers and storms will develop in the Valley throughout Monday afternoon, but they will not be widespread. This means that any Memorial Day remembrance ceremonies should not be cancelled, but rather keep an eye on the sky and build a "Plan B" in the event that a shower rolls through while events take place.

No matter how you choose to spend the holiday, we hope you have a wonderful and safe Memorial Day weekend!