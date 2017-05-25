× Late night house fire displaces Huntsville woman

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A woman is without a home this morning, after a late night fire.

It happened around 11:30 Wednesday night on the 4800 block of Blue Spring Road.

A woman called 911 to say her house was full of smoke. Huntsville firefighters quickly determined the fire was coming from the kitchen.

Fire damage was mostly in the kitchen, with smoke damage throughout the house.

Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Investigators are looking into the cause.