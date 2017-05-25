‘Just act good’: Boy’s Facebook video calls for end to violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, Mo. - It’s a sign of the toll violent crime is taking on children in St. Louis - a mother shared her son’s fears about crime on Facebook and the post has more than 165,000 views.

Jeffrey Laney is a 6-year-old kindergartner and starts the video by expressing his fear about violent crime.

"A lot of people, people need to stop killing each other around here because this is just making me feel bad," Laney said.

His mother Leanndra Cheatham said during an interview that she hopes the video will cause adults to think about the toll their actions are taking on innocent children.

"We need to value life more and we need to watch what we do around these little ones," said Cheatham.

Laney goes on to say in the video that more people should turn to religion instead of turning to crime.

"I just want people to stop killing each other," said Laney.

His mother received a Facebook message from one man who said he was about to shoot someone in retaliation but decided to put down his gun after watching her son’s entire message.

“That there alone touched me and I hope he touched plenty more people," said Cheatham. "I’m tired of seeing mothers bury their child. It hurts."

Laney said, "Be a grown man and just act good."