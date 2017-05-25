Governor Ivey signs midwifery bill
MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Wednesday signed House Bill 315, related to the practice of midwifery in Alabama. Until now, it was illegal in Alabama for anyone besides a doctor or a nurse midwife to deliver a baby.
Today, she released the following statement:
“After thoughtful and deliberate consideration, I signed the midwifery bill because it gives mothers more options to choose how to deliver their baby, while simultaneously ensuring that those midwives who practice in Alabama are qualified to do so.
“As signed into law, HB315 strikes the appropriate balance of removing regulations to allow midwives to practice, while also making sure offered services are safe for and in the best interests of mothers and children.
“The debate on this bill brought all parties to the table and is a perfect example of the people of Alabama playing an active and effective role in lobbying their government.”