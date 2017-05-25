× Governor Ivey makes appointment to Alabama Supreme Court

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey announced today the appointment of William B. Sellers to the Alabama Supreme Court as an Associate Justice. Sellers previously served as a Partner in the Montgomery office of Balch & Bingham, LLP.

“I am extremely pleased to appoint Will Sellers to the Alabama Supreme Court. I cannot think of an individual who is more qualified, capable and who exemplifies the qualities of a true public servant,” Governor Ivey said. “His conservative principles and commitment to the rule of law along with his commitment to his family, church and community are foundations that make him uniquely qualified for the position of Associate Justice.”

Mr. Sellers is well known for his involvement in numerous civic organizations and professional associations. He is the past President of the Rotary Club of Montgomery, past Chairman of the Montgomery Area Business Committee for the Arts, past Chairman of the United Way Campaign in the Montgomery Area and past Chairman of the YMCA of Greater Montgomery. Mr. Sellers is an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He currently serves on the Alabama State Council on the Arts, Chairman of the Fair Ballot Commission and as the community liaison with the International Officers School at Maxwell Air Force Base.

William Sellers is a native of Montgomery, Alabama. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Hillsdale College with high honors in 1985 and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1988. In addition, he received his LL.M in Taxation from New York University in 1989. A major part of Sellers’ practice has involved litigation against the Internal Revenue Service and the Alabama Department of Revenue. Will is married to the former Lee Grant and they have three children: Arthur, age 23, George, age 22, and Caroline, age 18.

Mr. Sellers will fill the seat previously held by Chief Justice Lyn Stuart. His appointment is effective immediately.

Sellers responded to his appointment with the following statement:

I am humbled to be appointed an Associate Justice of the Alabama Supreme Court and I thank Governor Ivey for her confidence in me. As a Justice, I can only promise to live up to my oath and serve the people of Alabama faithfully and fairly. I will respect the rule of law and apply the law equally without bias or respect to person or station in life. I look forward to working with Chief Justice Stuart and the other Justices on the Court.

Governor Kay Ivey’s office provided the above release to WHNT News 19.