× Florence police continue search for theft suspects

FLORENCE, Ala. – Earlier this week, a Florence general store and pharmacy was burglarized. Fortunately, a surveillance picture exists and police are hoping it will lead to arrests.

It’s a single image, but one which is very telling.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, burglars broke into Fred’s located on Florence Boulevard.

This is an image of one of the suspects.

According to Florence police, a large amount of controlled substance pills were stolen.

Investigators said thieves stayed in the store nearly three hours. Cash was also taken from the ransacked location.

If you have any idea who may be behind the burglary, contact the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers.

In tonight’s most wanted, we are focusing on 43-year-old Derick Montez Robinson.

Muscle Shoals police are holding an arrest warrant for harassment.

The registered Lawrence County sex offender has been seen in Muscle Shoals harassing women at a business.

Investigators said numerous complaints have been filed against Robinson.

He was last seen driving a 1999 black Chevrolet truck with a Lawrence County tag.

Call or text the tip line now with your anonymous information. The tip line phone number is (256) 386-8685.

Tips can also be texted to 274637, simply send your information in the message. If texting, please specify which case you are informing operators about.

The Shoals Area Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for all information which leads to an arrest.