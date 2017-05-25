× Decatur Police seek information on woman wanted on theft, drug charges

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police hope you can help them find Carly Williams, 27, of Hartselle. Investigators say Williams frequents Huntsville, Trinity, Hartselle and Decatur.

Williams is wanted for two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant. The charges are Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of Property in the Third Degree, and Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Demetrius Hightower of the Criminal Investigations Division at (256) 341-4668 or the Decatur Police Department directly.