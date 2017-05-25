Cool temperatures return Thursday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Thursday’s weather was a nice change of pace from the recent stormy weather we have had.

Even with more sunshine around, temperatures were about 10-15 degrees below average for late May.

A clear sky and dry air will allow temperatures to cool quickly this evening.

A surface high pressure system centered over the Gulf of Mexico will keep us clear and dry tonight and during the day Friday.

We start off in the low and middle 50s early Friday morning. The weather will be very similar to Thursday, but it will be about 10 degrees warmer.

Expect highs in the low and middle 80s Friday afternoon.

There is no threat of rain on Friday.

A frontal boundary approaching us over the weekend will increase the chance of rain and storms.